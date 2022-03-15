BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $428.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

