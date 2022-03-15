BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.57.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $428.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
