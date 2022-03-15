BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 5.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.50 and last traded at $143.62. Approximately 33,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,191,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.92.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

