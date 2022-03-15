Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BNOEF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

