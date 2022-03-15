BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,545,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in BIOLASE by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

See Also

Earnings History for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.