BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,545,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in BIOLASE by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

