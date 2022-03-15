BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Update

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BDSI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 63.64%. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 530,047 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

