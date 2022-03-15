Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $976.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

