Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $976.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.89.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.