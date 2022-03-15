Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 18,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

