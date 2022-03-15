BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 70.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.68.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

