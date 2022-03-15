Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Lifted by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

