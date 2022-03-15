Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Shares of BHIL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 19,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.