Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($56.70) to GBX 4,380 ($56.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 3,660 ($47.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,936.64 ($51.19).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,868 ($37.30) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,912 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($48.84).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

