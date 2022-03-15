BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $530.00 price objective on the stock.

BLHWF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised BELIMO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $500.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.03. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

