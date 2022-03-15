Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $12,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beauty Health by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

