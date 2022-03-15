BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.92

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 53684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13. The firm has a market cap of C$57.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

