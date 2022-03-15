Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 13th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.