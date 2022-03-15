Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick Buys 33,045 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director Zachary Levenick bought 33,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $128,214.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Zachary Levenick bought 12,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

NYSE BNED opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BNED. TheStreet downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

