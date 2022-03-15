Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.73) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 204.85 ($2.66).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 134.14 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.89).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.