Banta Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 63,125 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,114,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 18.8% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $318.17 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

