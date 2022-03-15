Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Lowered to €4.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.16 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.