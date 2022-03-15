Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Lowered to €4.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.16 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.