Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

