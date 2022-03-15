Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Simply Good Foods worth $28,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

