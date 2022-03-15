Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after buying an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

