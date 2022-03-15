Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 218,845 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 11.30% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $25,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 147,481 shares during the period.

BKAG stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $51.03.

