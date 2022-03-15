BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

BAESF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

