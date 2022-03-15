Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Given New €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €32.50 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZMTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

AZMTF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

