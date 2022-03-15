Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of C$115.53 million and a P/E ratio of -12.56. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$1.73.

ASM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

