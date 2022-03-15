AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,760 ($48.89).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.16) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.76) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,482 ($32.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,264 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,242 ($55.16). The stock has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of -200.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,777.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,328.74.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

