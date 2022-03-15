AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

