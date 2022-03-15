Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.37% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Autoliv stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Autoliv by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Autoliv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 818.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

