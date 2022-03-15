Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZPE) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.14

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

