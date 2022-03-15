aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

