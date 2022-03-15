AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

