Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.99 and a 200 day moving average of $362.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $192,265,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.