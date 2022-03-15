Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Critical Review

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

James River Group has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.61%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.56 -$12.73 million N/A N/A James River Group $772.88 million 1.02 -$172.80 million ($5.19) -4.05

Atlas Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than James River Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% James River Group -22.36% -24.27% -3.64%

Summary

James River Group beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

