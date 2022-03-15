Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 3,871,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,859,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

