Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.94

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $12.85. Astronics shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $406.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87.
About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)
