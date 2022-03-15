Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €22.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($24.18) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($25.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.49 ($21.41).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

