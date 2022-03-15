Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,626.50.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $232.14 and a 1-year high of $349.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

