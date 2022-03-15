Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $193.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $190.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.36.

ASND stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $96.97 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

