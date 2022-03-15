Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

AWI stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 5,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.94. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,543,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

