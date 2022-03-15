ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,947.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $3.16 million and $35,947.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.10 or 0.06537033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,034.14 or 0.99827021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040595 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

