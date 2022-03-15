Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $215,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 8,343,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

