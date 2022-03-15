Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $5.06 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. 18,818,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,207,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

