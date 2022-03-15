Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Invests $205,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 1,729,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,343,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

