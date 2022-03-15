Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,587 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 17.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $84,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.75. 422,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,550. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $320.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

