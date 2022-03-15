Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,612 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

VGT stock traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,797. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $344.80 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

