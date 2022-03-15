Ark Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $109.12 million and $2.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,723,467 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.