Arion Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (ARION) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Arion has a market cap of $49,546.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arion has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.37 or 0.06528244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.09 or 0.99923826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,669,031 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

