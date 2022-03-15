Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $27.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.27. 17,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Argo Group International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Argo Group International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

